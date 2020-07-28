AIA to partner with NASTF on campaign for service info

AIA Canada and the U.S.-based National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will hold a joint webinar on Aug. 19 to discuss securing better aftermarket access to OE repair information

The ultimate aim is to ensure that all automotive service providers have the right diagnostics software, tools, and service information to fix modern vehicles.

Anything short of that, they say, forces consumers to go to OE dealerships for proper repairs – denying them their right to choose their service providers, and denying independent shops the ability to compete fairly in the marketplace.

The free webinar, featuring NASTF executive officer Donny Seyfer, will cover the important issues facing mechanical and collision service providers, and offer insight and strategies on how to level the playing field for everyone in the aftermarket industry.

Registration details will be announced soon.

