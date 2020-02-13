AIA to hold AGM and conference in Toronto

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA) will hold its annual AGM and conference in Toronto on April 28 and 29.

The associations new board of directors will be elected at the event.

Billed as “the largest networking opportunity for those involved in the Canadian aftermarket industry,” the event will feature information sessions on sustainability and the right-to-repair issue.

“As the voice and the resource for the Canadian aftermarket, AIA Canada plays a vital role to the industry,” the association says. “Equipping the industry with information of new trends and technologies, ensuring access to vehicle data, providing tools to assist with human resource needs and labour shortages, and keeping our finger on the pulse of new regulations and revised legislation are just a few of the things we do every day to build a stronger aftermarket.”

www.aiacanada.com