AIA releases guide of financial support programs

AIA Canada has released a guide of financial support programs for apprentices and employers.

The association’s latest guide offers details on regional and federal financial supports and programs that are available for businesses, employers, employees considering trades training, and those already in or have recently completed trades training.

The National and Provincial Programs, Grants and Incentives: A Guide for Automotive Aftermarket Industry Learners, Workers & Employers is described as an invaluable tool for anyone looking to enter the aftermarket as a skilled trades person, for those wanting to upgrade their training, and for employers who want to keep their workforce up-to-date and ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.

It is available at the AIA website.

www.aiacanada.com

https://files.constantcontact.com/90c34dd5201/f7b6311e-5adf-4221-a7fe-c0e428a79250.pdf