AIA High Fives For Kids Foundation adds Tom Dunlop to board of directors

The AIA High Fives For Kids Foundation has welcomed Tom Dunlop to the foundation’s board of directors.

Dunlop’s appointment comes as long-time H5s4Ks advocate Joe Mercanti steps down from the foundation’s board as part of his retirement from the aftermarket industry.

Starting his automotive aftermarket career as a licensed mechanic, Dunlop has spent the last 32 years with Specialty Sales & Marketing, serving as territory manager for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland for his first twenty years with the company. In 2011, he became regional sales manager for Ontario and Atlantic Canada and, shortly thereafter, he was promoted to the position of director of sales for all of Canada. In 2016, Tom was appointed to the position of vice-president of sales, the position he holds today.

Dunlop is an active member of the AIA Canada Ontario Division, serving as a division committee member, and was recently appointed to vice-chair. He is also an active participant on the HDMRC Council of North America.