AIA Canada urges Canadians to demand access to vehicle data via petition

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) has launched a petition on Change.org that has amassed more than 24,000 signatures to date, with a goal of reaching 25,000.

The petition, called “Canadians: Demand Access to, and Control of, Your Car’s Data”, is intended to give vehicle owners access to and control of the data generated from their vehicle.

Cars today gather enormous amounts of data. This includes data about the vehicle, its driver, and important maintenance and repair information. This valuable data helps drivers make smarter decisions about how to repair and maintain their cars.

Currently, data is transmitted wirelessly to automakers, giving them full control over how it is used and who to share it with. Without direct access to and control of this data, vehicle owners could face higher costs and have fewer options for who maintains and repairs their vehicles, restricting their ability to choose more affordable repair options.

Giving access to and control of valuable vehicle data of the vehicles they own is the only way to ensure consumers have a choice in where they repair their vehicle.

AIA Canada says that vehicle owners deserve the right to direct where their vehicle data goes so that they can make their own choices.

