AIA Canada names winners of High Fives for Kids Foundation Recognition Awards

AIA Canada has announced the winners of the 2020 High Fives for Kids Foundation 2020 Awards.

The AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation Recognition Awards are given out to a member company and AIA Canada Division that demonstrated an exceptional commitment to fulfilling the Foundation’s mission of bringing positive change and improvements to the quality of life of children and youth in their local communities.

The recipients of the 2020 AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation Recognition Awards are:

Presentation of this year’s awards, originally scheduled to take place during the AIA Canada National Conference in April, was postponed when that event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to honouring the 2020 winners in-person at an upcoming AIA Canada event in 2021,” AIA Canada wrote in a statement.

Under the championship of the AIA Canada members, the AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation runs a number of campaigns that provide funding to smaller charities that may otherwise be overlooked.

They also award annual scholarships across Canada to qualified students and monetary assistance is provided to those who wish to further their education in the automotive aftermarket field.

