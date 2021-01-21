Advance Auto Parts & Worldpac announce dates for STX 2022

Advance Auto Parts and Worldpac, a wholly-owned Advance subsidiary, today announced registration is open for STX 2022.

Offering more training classes and the largest variety of training covering more makes and models than any other aftermarket training event in North America, STX will take place at the Marriott Orlando World Center in Orlando, Fla., from March 23-27, 2022.

Approximately 2,000 technicians, shop and business owners, service writers, manufacturers, suppliers, and students will attend the biennial supplier and training expo. Attendees may choose from more than 250 technical and management-focused courses led by top OE instructors and trainers from Worldpac Training Institute and Carquest Technical Institute.

More than 250 leading OE and aftermarket suppliers, manufacturers, tool, and equipment brands will be present at the Supplier Expo, making this the largest STX to date and a can’t-miss event for industry professionals.

“The Supplier and Training Expo provides the most comprehensive training curriculum to enable our customers to meet the demands of growing their businesses in a challenging business environment,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice-president, professional at Advance and President of Worldpac. “With a third full day of training added to our schedule, attendees will have more opportunities to select a wider range of technical and business classes, network with other shops and learn more about our supplier’s best-in-class product assortment.”

Attendees will customize their curriculum for a total of six courses, including an extensive range of management and financial training with a comprehensive variety of diagnostic skills courses, electric and hybrid training, new vehicle technologies and manufacturer-specific training courses.

To register for STX you must have an active account with Advance, Worldpac, Carquest, or Autopart International.