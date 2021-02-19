Advance Auto Parts launches DieHard battery-stocking program

Advance Auto Parts has launched a DieHard battery-stocking program, offering qualified professional repair shops the opportunity to stock, sell and install DieHard batteries across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Participating shops will become an official DieHard battery dealer through the stocking program. Customer-specific inventory assortments, on-demand delivery and customizable scheduled replenishment services are all resources that are included in the program to meet the unique needs of repair shops and their customers. Participating shops will also be able to leverage DieHard’s warranty, DieHard Assurance, which offers consumers free battery replacement and roadside assistance on any DieHard battery installed by a professional repair shop.

“Our new program combines the reliability, durability and power of the DieHard brand, battery testing capabilities and the opportunity for repair shops to stock the most recognizable and trusted battery in the industry,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice president, professional at Advance. “This program will enable repair shops to serve their customers more quickly while also offering an industry leading battery product.”

As part of the DieHard battery-stocking program, Advance is offering a consignment option to qualified repair shops. Participating shops receive a battery rack and their first order of batteries with no initial investment. Additionally, battery inventory will be replenished and rotated by Advance.

To learn if your shop is eligible to participate in the stocking or consignment programs, contact your local Advance Auto Parts or Carquest location.

DieHard batteries are owned and sold by Advance Auto Parts and Carquest, and are available at participating professional repair shops.