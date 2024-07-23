AAPEX service and repair nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the AAPEX Service and Repair Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievements in the automotive service industry.

This annual event honours a shop owner, service advisor and technician for their exceptional contributions and commitment to professionalism over the past year. Nominations for the 2024 awards are due by August 15. To nominate deserving service professionals, visit the Service and Repair Awards Nominations.

An independent panel of service and repair shop owners will judge the entries, and the winners will be announced during the opening Keynote Breakfast at AAPEX 2024 on Nov. 5. The event runs until Nov. 7 at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Since their inception in 2020, the AAPEX awards have aimed to recognize and elevate the essential services provided by shop owners, service advisors and technicians. Last year’s recipients included Roy Foster, owner of Roy Foster’s Automotive in Reno, Nevada, as Shop Owner of the Year; Greg Damon, general manager of Sparks Tire & Auto in St. Charles, Missouri, as Service Advisor of the Year; and Michael Miller, master technician at CarMax West Sahara in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Technician of the Year.