AAPEX releases speaker line-up

Training sessions at the upcoming Virtual AAPEX Experience will cover a variety of topics, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) diagnostics and calibrations, European diagnostics, lab scope usage and controller area networks (CANs).

Organizers of the event — virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic — have made all training sessions free, contracting a wide range of technical and management trainers to address the top issues, challenges and opportunities facing automotive service and repair professionals.

Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., EST, Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5. Registration is required.

Classes are identified as beginner, intermediate and advanced, and many are accredited toward the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.

Trainers include:

Jim Wilson and Tony Salas, Group Training Academy;

Richard Cregar, Automotive Training Authority (ATA);

Bill Haas and Sara Fraser, Haas Performance Consulting;

Cecil Bullard, Institute for Automotive Business Excellence;

Mike Reynolds, Mobile Automotive Service Solutions (MASS);

Eric Ziegler, EZ Diagnostic Solutions Inc.;

Murray Voth, RPM Training;

Jeremy O’Neal, Advisorfix;

Greg Bunch, Aspen Auto Clinic;

John Thornton, Autotrain Inc.;

Rick White,180BIZ;

Maylan Newton, Educational Seminars Institute; and

Bob Ward, Perpetual Business.

On the management side, topics will focus on attracting talent, creating a business culture, effective leadership, communication skills, business continuity and valuation, and social media from concept to engagement.

Exhibitor-led training also will be offered at no cost to attendees. DRiV/Garage Gurus will lead classes on engine performance diagnostic strategies, electronic power steering, wheel speed sensor testing and diagnosis, diagnostic alignment angles, catalytic converter efficiency DTCs (P0420/P0430) and diagnosis, and the top 5 misfire diagnostics.

Autel will provide training on ADAS and calibration, using a good vehicle inspection process to document suggested and required repairs to consumers, and how scan tool and labscope work together for more complete and accurate diagnosis and repair.

Bolt On Technology will bring its Bolt On University to attendees, covering best practices and the “Fast Track Your Shop’s Success” program.

In addition, Bosch will provide ADAS training, while Hunter Engineering will focus on wheel alignment and ADAS. Kukui and NAPA Auto Care also will offer exhibitor-led training and demos.

Click HERE for class descriptions, speaker information and dates/times.

www.aapexshow.com/