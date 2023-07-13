A Complete Guide to Automotive Engineering 

Automotive engineering, just as the name suggests, is a crucial part of the automotive industry. Dedicated engineers ensure that cars work efficiently and meet modern standards. They also input thorough research into designing new and advanced vehicles. An automotive engineer must not only have technical skills to seek a career in software engineering services but should also develop valuable soft skills. If you are interested in the profession or industry, let’s take a look at what automotive engineering is, common job roles, and how you can pursue this career.

Automotive Engineering Overview

Automotive or automobile engineering is a vehicle engineering branch that largely focuses on automobile types, design, and vehicle manufacturing. This field requires engineers to have the mathematical knowledge required for vehicle production and design. Engineering topics commonly taught to students include:

Vehicle electronics

Safety engineering

Fuel economy

Emissions

Quality management

Your Role As an Automotive Engineer

Automotive or automobile engineers work alongside other engineers to enhance vehicle software, technical performance, and aesthetics. Typical job responsibilities include vehicle design, vehicle component testing, and ensuring the safety of fuel and safety systems.

Engineers are also responsible for designing new models and improving existing ones. They often use ThinkDesign Engineering design software for this. Some other job responsibilities of an automotive engineer include:

Creating design specifications

Making use of computerized models to measure the efficiency and behavior of a vehicle

Developing and researching a better way of producing new vehicles and subsystems

Calculating cost estimates for new or current models

Assessment of environmental and safety components

Making drawings and plans for new products

Investigation of vehicle failure

Specialization

Automobile engineers often work in specialized departments, each group being responsible for specific areas, such as production, development, or research. Some common industries that they specialize in include:

Aerodynamics

Fluid mechanics

Control systems

Steps to Become an Automotive Engineer

Step 1: Get a Bachelor’s Degree

Most automotive engineering roles require candidates to have a Bachelor’s degree minimum. Since most colleges do not offer degrees specific to automobile engineering, you might consider a 4-year Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or another related field. The good news is that mechanical engineering programs often offer automotive engineering specialization.

Step 2: Complete an Internship

While completing or after your Bachelor’s degree, you should work as an intern with an employer or supplier in the automotive industry. Internships help students obtain hands-on learning experience, which is required to apply for a job. Some internships also allow interns to specialize in robotics and other fields.

Step 3: Apply for a Job

Once you’ve completed your internship, you will likely be eligible for most entry-level automobile engineering roles. Most candidates are required to complete a training program before the onboarding.

Step 4: Obtain Licensure

Automotive engineers must have licensure for the state they are working in. Licensure will make them eligible for advanced posts, consulting jobs, and governmental roles. Requirements vary by state, but most states require candidates to pass one or more exams with a set duration of work experience to obtain licensure.

Step 5: Consider Further Education

Even though a Master’s degree or higher education is not essential to work as an automotive engineer, pursuing further education can open up better job roles. It can help you obtain greater knowledge and advanced training required to land a better-paying post in the industry.

Automotive Engineering Job Posts

1. Automotive Design Engineer

These engineers work on designing and improving various vehicle components. They have an understanding of aesthetics as well as the materials required to create a solid and durable design.

2. Automobile Designer

These professionals work on creating new vehicles after thorough research. They ensure the new models have modern safety, top technology, are comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and meet the required regulations. They work on all road vehicles, including buses, motorcycles, cars, and trucks.

3. Automotive Engineering Technician

This role involves working alongside other automotive engineers and performing data collection, vehicle tests, research, inspecting automobiles, and creating automobile prototypes. They also test various parts to ensure efficiency, safety, and effectiveness.

Required Skills

Problem-solving skills like being able to think creatively to come up with unique and effective solutions

Ability to perform and analyze various vehicles through data analysis

Technical knowledge necessary for vehicle function and maintenance

Commercial awareness and knowing the latest trends

Ability to work as part of a team and alongside other automotive engineers with different specialties

Endnote

If you wish to pursue a sophisticated form of engineering, then becoming an automotive engineer is your best bet. Automotive engineers design buses, trucks, cars, and other transportation vehicles, and they can choose to work in either the manufacturing design, maintenance, or modification of automobiles. This career is not only versatile but also benefits from continuous advancements, which is a perfect reason to think about joining this industry.