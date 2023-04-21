3 Ways the Automotive Industry Leaders Partner With Colleges to Produce Next-Gen Professionals 

Without any doubt, the automotive industry is one of the oldest and, thus, strongest business areas out there. Despite a recent drop in sales caused by the global pandemic, this field was actively recovering in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, it will continue growing, with experts predicting the global sales of new vehicles to reach 83.6 million units and grow by 5.6% compared to the previous year.

Of course, such an active recovery and growth has caused a significant increase in the demand for new professionals in this sector. According to Monster, in 2022, the industry has seen a 14% annual increase in the intent to hire.

If you are interested in a career in this field, you must be interested in learning how exactly car companies support the production of new talents. So, let's discover the top three ways the automotive industry is partnering with colleges.

1. Funding

The first and probably one of the most common ways for car companies to partner with colleges is to provide funding for the right programs. There are plenty of such examples all across the world, and, generally, this has a couple of reasons:

Funding stimulates the faster development of programs that provide students with the knowledge and skills related to the automotive industry and its latest technologies and trends.

Faster development of such programs, as well as their depth and guaranteed provision of future-proof education, attracts more young people to enroll in them.

As a result, colleges and universities receive the funds they need to improve their programs. The car companies, in turn, ensure that they will gain access to a larger pool of new talents that are equipped with the specific knowledge and skills that the industry needs. So it’s a win-win deal.

A good example of this kind of partnership is offered by General Motors. The company is known for supporting the development of STEM education and related initiatives. By this point, GM has already provided over $10 million to colleges and universities that offer programs in automotive manufacturing, engineering, and design.

2. Internships and Apprenticeships

The next form of partnership between colleges and vehicle manufacturers is also rather common. Many leading companies all across the globe connect with top-ranked schools to recruit the right talents for their in-house internships and apprenticeships. For example, many exciting opportunities are offered by such leaders as Ford Motor Company and Mercedes Benz.

This approach also offers a wide range of benefits. First of all, from the student's perspective, this is a unique chance to work in a real-world company, learn from professionals, and gain hands-on experience in their field. Of course, combining such jobs with studying isn't easy. Needless to say, a good internship or apprenticeship is well worth the effort.

Secondly, for the automotive industry itself, this kind of partnership also improves the quality of future talent. By providing such opportunities, companies gain a chance to recruit the best graduates in advance. Also, this approach ensures that more fresh graduates will leave schools with certain professional experience and will be ready for the workforce.

Secondly, for the automotive industry itself, this kind of partnership also improves the quality of future talent. By providing such opportunities, companies gain a chance to recruit the best graduates in advance. Also, this approach ensures that more fresh graduates will leave schools with certain professional experience and will be ready for the workforce.

3. Custom Training Programs

Finally, for decades, the automotive industry leaders have been partnering with colleges and universities to establish and support their own customized training programs.

This form of partnership might offer the biggest perks. Students who enroll in such custom programs are typically determined to work for a specific company that provides them. This way, companies ensure that the next generation of professionals will have the knowledge and skills relevant to THEIR companies, in particular.

One famous example of such a partnership is demonstrated by BMW. The company has long established partnerships with a number of schools to develop and provide its unique BMW Group Service Technician Education Program (also known as STEP) that prepares professionals who specialize in working specifically with BMW vehicles.

Another example is Tesla. A few years ago, the company announced its partnership with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, which has technical schools all over the US. Together, the companies have created an intense 12-week training program Tesla START meant for training next-gen Tesla service technicians. Now, both current students and adults can take up the program to prepare for a job in one of the industry's leading companies. In the meantime, we will be looking forward to seeing Tesla launch its full-scale college program too!

The Bottom Line

As you can see now, there are a few ways in which the automotive industry can support the creation of new, relevant talent. Whether through funding, providing internships, or even creating customized training, the industry’s leading companies are providing the new generation of professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in this industry. At the same time, the companies gain a better-quality workforce that will help them grow further.