2021 AASA Channel Excellence Award applications now open

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) is now accepting applications for the 2021 AASA Channel Excellence Award presented by Epicor.

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2021.

Epicor will present the award to the winning supplier and channel partner that have collaborated on an innovative product or service that drives aftermarket growth. The winner will be announced at the 2021 AASA Vision Conference on March 16-18.

How to apply

Application details for the AASA Channel Excellence Award are available here and are due by Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Successful entries will detail a collaborative effort between an aftermarket supplier and a down-channel partner, including retailers, distributors, e-tailers, repair facilities, etc. In addition, the program should be innovative and utilize technology, such as data analytics, robotics, artificial intelligence and/or digital business processes. Programs or initiatives launched in the past 18 months are eligible for the award.

“In 2020, suppliers and channel partners had new challenges never imagined, and innovation and partnership became more valuable than ever,” said Paul McCarthy, AASA president. “The 2021 Channel Excellence Award will recognize the greatest collaborative effort in the automotive aftermarket during a year rife with challenges. I encourage all suppliers and channel partners to think of their successes this year and enter to win this prestigious award.”

Selecting the finalists

The AASA Channel Excellence Award Selection Committee will select three finalists by Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Committee members represent all major levels of the aftermarket industry, including repair shops, distributors and suppliers, which will ensure a broad perspective. They are:

Rod Bayless, Epicor

Brian Cruickshank, University of the Aftermarket

Chris Gardner, AASA

Rick Guirlinger, Schwartz Advisors, LLC

Tony Molla, ASA

Joe Pomaranski, Pomaranski Consulting

The 2020 Channel Excellence Award was awarded to BBB Industries and Hahn Automotive’s collaboration on enhanced inventory modelling and optimization tools that facilitated the availability of the right parts at the right time.