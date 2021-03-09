Women in Automotive & eMentorConnect announce partnership

eMentorConnect has partnered with Women in Automotive Network.

The company’s mentoring software will power Woman in Automotive’s goal to promote women leaders within the auto industry.

“Women in Automotive is an exceptional organization to bring under the eMentorConnect umbrella as it continues to build on one of our key tenants to support the delivery of mentoring programs aimed to advance women in leadership,” said Nancy Wolk, co-founder of eMentorConnect. “The scalable capabilities of the eMentorConnect platform coupled with the impressive Women in Automotive board, volunteers and members will achieve their goal to champion the advancement of women in the automotive industry.”

Jody DeVere, co-founder, Women in Automotive shared her enthusiasm. “We are pleased to announce this next giant step in our mission to empower women in the automotive industry by launching the WomenPowered Mentoring platform. This platform will enable industry-wide mentoring for women seeking to grow their careers in their respective roles with the help of respected industry thought-leaders, both men and women, as mentors.”

Together, eMentorConnect and Woman in Automotive will:

Enhance the mentoring journey of women in automotive.

Provide assistance to women without access to professional development resources.

Connect members/mentees to mentors across the automotive industry.