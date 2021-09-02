Webinar coming up on diesel fuel system contamination

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians today.

Alberto Bonilla from Diesel Forward will host the webinar, “Effects of Contamination in Modern Diesel Fuel Systems” at 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 2.

In the hour-long session, Bonilla will cover pressures and temperatures reached in the latest common rail diesel fuel systems. Types of fuel contamination and how these affect the components of the fuel systems as well as symptoms the operator will experience will also be covered. Lastly, ways to prevent and combat the different types of contamination plus solutions for repair when contamination failures occur will be discussed.

Once registered, a confirmation note will be emailed to attendees about joining the webinar. Even if you are unsure if they’ll be able to make it, ASE recommends still signing up. If a recorded session is available, details will be sent on viewing the recording.

For more information or to register, click here.