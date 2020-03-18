Walter Technologies acquires ArcOne

Walter Surface Technologies, the Montreal-based manufacturer of industrial equipment and parts washers, has acquired ArcOne, a provider of industrial safety products based in Taunton, Mass.

Through this acquisition, Walter adds a unique personal protective equipment product line to its offering.

“We are very excited to welcome ArcOne to the Walter family,” said Marc-André Aubé, CEO of Walter. “ArcOne brings a solid network and expertise that will allow us to continue our mission to help our customers work better. Walter has always had a strong focus on the health and safety of our customers. Now, with ArcOne, we can concretely better serve them with high quality personal protection equipment, helping them work effectively as well as safely. “This transaction is an unequalled opportunity to build up our activities in the North American market as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions.”

Edward Martin, President of ArcOne, said he welcomes the new relationship.

“We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both products and values,” he said. “We are proud to see ArcOne adding its unique safety products line to Walter’s renowned and robust offering. The fit is right, the timing is right. We are poised for more growth and excitement.”

Following this transaction, ArcOne will continue to operate under its own brand.

www.arc1weldsafe.com

www.walter.com