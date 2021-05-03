Vast-Auto Distribution acquires Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté

Vast-Auto Distribution, a subsidiary of Groupe Del Vasto, has acquired Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté, an established family-run business with two parts store locations on the south shore of Montreal.

Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté, owned and operated by Bernard Roy since 1980, has been in business since 1950 and nearly 70 years later is still dedicated to providing the professional installer with exceptional service, quality products and access to knowledgeable employees.

“We are honored and proud that Bernard has chosen to sell his business to Vast Auto and delighted to welcome the entire team from Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté to the Vast Auto family. Moreover, Bernard and his son Cedric’s decision to stay on as part of the team will allow for a smooth transition and an uninterrupted customer service experience,” said Mauro Cifelli, president and CEO of Groupe Del Vasto. “We are confident that our culture, commitment to customer service and personal approach to taking care of our customers and employees, will fit hand in glove with Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté’s long-time approach to doing business.”

“The last thing I was interested in was handing over the keys to another operator and walking away from a business I built for over four decades,” said Bernard Roy. “As I thought about the legacy I wanted to leave and the future of Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté, one choice became clear, selling to another family business that shares the same values and commitment to customers, employees, quality and service, and for those reasons, Vast-Auto Distribution was the right choice.”

This transaction is a critical part of Groupe Del Vasto’s long-term plan for future growth and expansion of its store network. By integrating other successful businesses like Pièces d’auto J.P. Côté into their network, they can continue offering high-quality parts and service seamlessly to an ever-expanding

customer base.

“That is precisely what we intend to do with the addition of these 2 locations that will continue to be operated by the existing team but benefit from our wide inventory assortment, our new south shore warehouse facility and the expertise of the Auto Value international network of suppliers, programs and technology,” said Cifelli.