Valvoline Canada partners with Toronto Blue Jays

Valvoline Inc. has announced a partnership agreement between Valvoline Canada and the Toronto Blue Jays.

This historic first for Valvoline Canada will provide the 150-year-old brand marketing rights throughout the 2021 season.

“For this highly anticipated MLB season, we look forward to extending our reach with Canadian audiences as ‘The Proud Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays,'” said Mark Coxhead, president and general manager of Valvoline Canada. “This partnership will uniquely bring to life Valvoline’s celebratory ‘The Original Motor Oil’ campaign with a historic Canadian baseball club.”

Valvoline’s ‘The Original Motor Oil’ campaign celebrates the brand’s place as an American original and features a modern interpretation of its most-recognized logo from the late 1960s and early 1970s, a high-water mark of American automotive culture.

Partnership branding will be visible via Valvoline social channels – beginning in the weeks leading up to the April 1 season opener vs. the New York Yankees – as well as via outdoor vinyl and digital boards, consumer advertisements, and in Toronto Blue Jays yearbook ads. Additionally, Valvoline branding will be prominently displayed behind home plate at 80 regular season home games.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are truly Canada’s team, and with a dedicated fanbase that stretches across the country, this partnership gives Valvoline a fantastic platform to deliver our innovative brand message,” said Coxhead. “We are thrilled to bring these two brands together, as well as our shared culture of the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science, resulting in a complete portfolio of leading products and game-changing product packaging trusted worldwide. From the world’s first racing oil to the world’s first high mileage oil to the world’s first synthetic blend, Valvoline has protected engines for over 150 years.