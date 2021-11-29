Auto Service World
News   November 29, 2021   by Adam Malik

University of the Aftermarket announces officers and trustees

Robert Egan will serve as chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The foundation announced its officers and trustees recently. The official confirmation vote was held virtually on Oct. 27.

Serving as senior vice chairman will be John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Vice chairman will be Larry Pavey, the CEO of Federated Auto Parts.

William Maggs, executive vice president of supply chain at Parts Authority will be treasurer, while Roger McCollum, CEO of N.A. Williams Company, will act as secretary.

Chairman emeritus will be Rusty Bishop a leadership advisor at Federated Auto Parts. Jennifer Tio, president of Maximum Marketing Services, Inc., will be executive director.

The foundation also announced Lifetime Trustee representatives who will serve on board of trustees in the coming year. They are:

  • Mohammed Al Fayyad, ACDelco
  • William Babcox, Babcox Media Inc.
  • Richard Beirne, Richard and Lisa Beirne
  • Brent Berman, First Brands Group
  • Michael C. Buzzard, The Clay Buzzard Family
  • Mike Carr, CARDONE Industries
  • Mauro Cifelli, AWDA
  • Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.
  • Ryan Devine, MiX representative
  • Chris Gardner, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association
  • Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC
  • Todd Hack, Mevotech
  • Philip Halberg, Federal-Mogul (DRiV)
  • Bill Hanvey, Auto Care Association
  • Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation
  • Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC
  • Pete Kornafel,
  • Jeffrey E. Koviak, Tenneco (DRiV)
  • Fletcher Lord III, Parts Warehouse/Crow Burlingame
  • Jacki Lutz, YANG representative
  • Paul McCarthy, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
  • Dave McColley, Mann + Hummel MHFT
  • Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family
  • Heather Preu, Software Group, Inc.
  • Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt
  • Jacqueline Rodriguez, Parts Authority
  • Robert Roos, The Pronto Network
  • Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family
  • Robert M. Segal, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family
  • Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products
  • Steve Smith, GCommerce Inc
  • Danielle Sonnefeld, Women in Auto Care
  • Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation
  • Tom Tecklenburg, Dayco Products LLC
  • Chuck Udell, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust of APSA

Other industry professionals will serve the foundation in a variety of support roles: Wendy Earp, audit committee; Kristin Grons, marketing committee; George Keeley, legal counsel; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Larry Northrup, AWDA liaison; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Mort Schwartz, contributions committee; Billy Sissamis, accounting; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.

