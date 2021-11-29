University of the Aftermarket announces officers and trustees

Robert Egan will serve as chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.
The foundation announced its officers and trustees recently. The official confirmation vote was held virtually on Oct. 27.
Serving as senior vice chairman will be John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Vice chairman will be Larry Pavey, the CEO of Federated Auto Parts.
William Maggs, executive vice president of supply chain at Parts Authority will be treasurer, while Roger McCollum, CEO of N.A. Williams Company, will act as secretary.
Chairman emeritus will be Rusty Bishop a leadership advisor at Federated Auto Parts. Jennifer Tio, president of Maximum Marketing Services, Inc., will be executive director.
The foundation also announced Lifetime Trustee representatives who will serve on board of trustees in the coming year. They are:
Other industry professionals will serve the foundation in a variety of support roles: Wendy Earp, audit committee; Kristin Grons, marketing committee; George Keeley, legal counsel; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Larry Northrup, AWDA liaison; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Mort Schwartz, contributions committee; Billy Sissamis, accounting; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.
Have your say: