University of the Aftermarket announces officers and trustees

Robert Egan will serve as chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The foundation announced its officers and trustees recently. The official confirmation vote was held virtually on Oct. 27.

Serving as senior vice chairman will be John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. Vice chairman will be Larry Pavey, the CEO of Federated Auto Parts.

William Maggs, executive vice president of supply chain at Parts Authority will be treasurer, while Roger McCollum, CEO of N.A. Williams Company, will act as secretary.

Chairman emeritus will be Rusty Bishop a leadership advisor at Federated Auto Parts. Jennifer Tio, president of Maximum Marketing Services, Inc., will be executive director.

The foundation also announced Lifetime Trustee representatives who will serve on board of trustees in the coming year. They are:

Mohammed Al Fayyad, ACDelco

William Babcox, Babcox Media Inc.

Richard Beirne, Richard and Lisa Beirne

Brent Berman, First Brands Group

Michael C. Buzzard, The Clay Buzzard Family

Mike Carr, CARDONE Industries

Mauro Cifelli, AWDA

Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.

Ryan Devine, MiX representative

Chris Gardner, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC

Todd Hack, Mevotech

Philip Halberg, Federal-Mogul (DRiV)

Bill Hanvey, Auto Care Association

Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation

Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC

Pete Kornafel,

Jeffrey E. Koviak, Tenneco (DRiV)

Fletcher Lord III, Parts Warehouse/Crow Burlingame

Jacki Lutz, YANG representative

Paul McCarthy, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association

Dave McColley, Mann + Hummel MHFT

Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family

Heather Preu, Software Group, Inc.

Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt

Jacqueline Rodriguez, Parts Authority

Robert Roos, The Pronto Network

Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family

Robert M. Segal, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family

Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products

Steve Smith, GCommerce Inc

Danielle Sonnefeld, Women in Auto Care

Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation

Tom Tecklenburg, Dayco Products LLC

Chuck Udell, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust of APSA

Other industry professionals will serve the foundation in a variety of support roles: Wendy Earp, audit committee; Kristin Grons, marketing committee; George Keeley, legal counsel; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Larry Northrup, AWDA liaison; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Mort Schwartz, contributions committee; Billy Sissamis, accounting; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.