University foundation dishes out most scholarship cash ever

It was a record-setting year for the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The foundation handed out $706,250 in scholarships in 2021, all with the goal of helping build a strong and knowledgeable workforce.

Recipients will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program during the 2021-22 academic year. The majority are studying to become mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair professionals. However, others are pursuing degrees in fields such as business, engineering and IT/cybersecurity — those that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket.

Furthermore, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations.

Once students apply, a team of scholarship reviewers who have donated their time evaluate the applications. Recipients and schools are then notified of the award, explained Danielle Sonnefeld, the UAF scholarship committee’s chair.

In all, 427 scholarships were awarded.

“This new record shows how our industry is dedicated to helping the next generation of aftermarket professionals advance their education,” said Bob Egan, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our donors. Their commitment to UAF helps ensure that the aftermarket will be in good hands today and well into the future.”

The foundation encourages industry support, including donations for the purpose of honouring or memorializing individuals or otherwise recognizing special events, to help ensure the continued availability of training and education that strengthen the industry.