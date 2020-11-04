Uni-Select Canada completes acquisition of Pièces d’Auto St-Jean Inc.

Uni-Select Canada Inc. has completed the acquisition of Pièces d’Auto St-Jean Inc. with two locations located on the south shore of Montréal.

Pièces d’Auto St-Jean is a distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and paints and a member of the Uni-Select network for over 20 years.

“This expands Uni-Select’s corporate store footprint in the Montréal south shore region and this will complement our strong network of independent jobber customers. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue the great legacy of this business,” stated Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select Inc.

“We are convinced that joining the Uni-Select Corporate Store group is what is best for our employees and the future of Pièces d’Auto St-Jean Inc.,” added Daniel Dulac, former co-owner in partnership with Eric Brissette. “We are extremely proud of our team and believe that combining our local market knowledge with Uni-Select’s resources and store managing expertise will provide superior results for the benefit of our existing and new customers.”