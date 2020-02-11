Transit launches new performance brake rotor line

Auto parts manufacturer and distributor Transit has launched DS-One, a new line of uniquely designed performance brake rotors.

In addition to being drilled and slotted for use on heavy-duty applications like SUVs and pickup trucks, and sought after by sports car amateurs for their look, DS-One brake discs simplify ordering and inventory management for customers stocking the brand as one number can be installed on both vehicle sides.

President Stephan Guay said: “It took two years to bring DS-One to the market because we did test after test after test to yield a high-performance product that is stylish, performs better than most OE discs and is available to our customers at the right price.”

A video showing tests pitting DS-One against OE brake rotors for braking distance and braking disc temperature performances is available on Transit’s website.

ds-oneperformance.com

www.transitinc.com