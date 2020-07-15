TIA names candidates for director positions

Ten candidates, including a Canadian, are vying for four open spots on the Tire Industry Association’s board of directors.

Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Following are the board of director nominees:

Tim BeVier, national account business development manager, Technical Rubber Co. (Johnstown, Ohio)

Ernie Caramanico (incumbent), owner and president, Amityville Firestone (Amityville, N.Y.)

Brad Feeney (incumbent), director of commercial programs, TBC Corp. (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

Travis Glidden, regional sales manager, Stellar Industries Inc. (Garner, Iowa)

Lance Meyer, vice president of sales, general manager international, Myers Tire Supply (Akron, Ohio)

David Shelton, director of industry relations, GITI Tire (USA) Ltd. (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Brandy Sielaff, director of human resources and safety, Commercial Tire (Meridian, Idaho)

Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety, Kal Tire (Vernon, British Columbia, Canada)

Jeff Wallick, director of training, K&M Tire (Chicago, Ill.)

Scott Weeden, acting vice president of sales, Barnwell House of Tires (Central Islip, N.Y.)

Voting is open only to eligible TIA members in good standing.

Members can vote via paper ballot and will receive information about the election by mail. They also can vote online on the association’s website.

Voting opened on July 13 and will close on Sept. 1. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies. Election results will be announced in September with the new board members taking office on Nov. 2, 2020, at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

