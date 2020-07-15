TIA names candidates for director positions

Ten candidates, including a Canadian, are vying for four open spots on the Tire Industry Association’s board of directors.
Those elected will serve three-year terms.
Following are the board of director nominees:
Voting is open only to eligible TIA members in good standing.
Members can vote via paper ballot and will receive information about the election by mail. They also can vote online on the association’s website.
Voting opened on July 13 and will close on Sept. 1. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies. Election results will be announced in September with the new board members taking office on Nov. 2, 2020, at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Have your say: