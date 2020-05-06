TIA creates coronavirus resources page 

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has added a coronavirus, COVID-19, resources page to the association’s website for use by the automotive aftermarket as it navigates the impact of the health pandemic.

“TIA created this resources page in response to the high volume of questions we have been getting from members,” said TIA CEO Roy Littlefield. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our members to find the information they need to make proper decisions and follow applicable rules for their businesses, employees and communities.”

Included are links and documents from a variety of governmental and health authorities, as well as documents related to employee and customer safety.

TIA also created a document identifying employees of tire dealers and retreaders as essential.

“We will update the page as new documents and information become available on coronavirus-related legislation or protection guidelines,” Littlefield said. “I encourage everyone to share with us any governmental and business websites or online pages that would be of value to TIA members and the industry overall. Working together we will get through this crisis and be all the stronger because of it.”

www.tireindustry.org