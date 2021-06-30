What makes car racing so popular is the fact that it is filled with excitement and each race comes with high adrenaline and a lot of outcomes that cannot be predicted. There’s no denying the fact that it is one of the most exciting sports to watch as you can see how some people have fantastic reflexes/reaction time.

Thanks to the advanced technology of today, the vehicles are a wonder and combined with the skills of drivers, we are able to witness quite a lot of spectacles. With that being said, we wanted to take a look at some of the most popular racing events in the world. You should take note of each one as they are extremely entertaining to watch.

The Influence of The Sport

Before we dive into the top picks, it is worth mentioning that car racing is extremely influential. Drivers are athletes who are acting as role models for young generations and the sport itself has managed to breach other industries. One of the most surprising entries is the online casino industry.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the most popular racing events in the world.

Dakar Rally

Whenever extreme conditions and nonstop racing are put in the same conversation, the first thing that comes to mind is the Dakar Rally. It was created in 1978 and the events took place in pretty much every corner of the planet. The only exception was in 2008 when the Rally was cancelled due to terrorist threats. Since that year, the Dakar Rally has been held in South America.

This is an off-road endurance event and it consists of several stages that need to be reached each day. The average daily distance that drivers need to cover is around 800 to 900 kilometres and the featured classes are motorbikes, quads, cars, trucks, UTVs, and most recently – classics.

24 Hours of Le Mans

Next up, we have the oldest active racing event in the world. Just like the Dakar Rally, 24 Hours of Le Mans is also an endurance event in which teams are racing for one full day. Of course, these teams consist of a few drivers who take turns every few hours. The goal of the race is to endure the 24 hours and come out on top.

24 Hours of Le Mans is considered as one of the most prestigious races in the world. Its popularity sparked the creation of the Ford v Ferrari movie, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The movie was a major success and it is worth a watch.

Formula 1

Coming in at number one, we have none other than the most thrilling championship in the world. Formula 1 is recognized by FIA as the highest class of competition for open-wheel racing cars. It consists of 20+ Grand Prix races and has a total of 10 teams. Throughout the years, this championship has produced some of the greatest drivers that we’ve ever known. Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Mika Häkkinen, Niki Lauda, and James Hunt are just a few honourable mentions.

Since we stated that the 24 Hours of Le Mans has a dedicated movie, it is also worth mentioning that there is one movie connected to Formula 1. It is called Rush and it takes a deeper look into the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt.