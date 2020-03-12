The agricultural side of ‘Right to Repair’

Bloomberg Business Week has taken a look at the right-to-repair movement in the heartland of America, where farmers are demanding access to the software that runs their equipment.

The issue, which has been a hot topic in the automotive aftermarket for decades, is heating up in the agricultural sector. Looking for an interesting new perspective on issue? Click HERE.

As one of the world’s oldest and most hands-on occupations become hands-off, the magazine looks at farmers’ fight to be able to repair their own farm equipment.

www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2020-03-05/farmers-fight-john-deere-over-who-gets-to-fix-an-800-000-tractor