Stellantis: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot decide on new name

Are you ready for Stellantis?

In a major step toward the completion of their 50:50 merger, Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have selected a corporate name for the new group.

Stellantis is rooted in the Latin verb “stello” meaning “to brighten with stars.” The group said it drew inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts.

According to a media release, “Stellantis will combine the scale of a truly global business with an exceptional breadth and depth of talent, knowhow and resource capable of providing the sustainable mobility solutions for the coming decades.”

The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger.

The process of identifying the new name began soon after the Combination Agreement was announced and the senior management of both companies have been closely involved throughout, supported by Publicis Group.