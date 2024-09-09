Steer, AutoOps announce merger

Steer, a customer resource management platform for automotive shops, has announced its merger with AutoOps, a provider of intelligent scheduling software for auto repair shops. This merger aims to revolutionize the customer experience for independently owned and multi-location automotive shops by integrating AutoOps’ advanced scheduling capabilities with Steer’s comprehensive CRM platform.

The integration will provide Steer customers with access to AutoOps’ advanced scheduling features at no additional cost. These features include advanced settings, loaner car tracking, unfinished appointment follow-ups and the ability to upsell services. These tools will integrate seamlessly with Steer campaigns and Vehicle Pages without disrupting existing website functionality or features like Reserve with Google scheduling.

“From day one, Steer and AutoOps have been working toward the same goal: To help automotive shops provide the best possible service experience for their customers,” said Parker Swift, CEO of Steer. “With limited time and resources, shop owners are in urgent need of simplified workflows. AutoOps has created the finest scheduling capabilities in the industry – by bringing our functionalities together, we’re providing our shared customers a best-in-class CRM and online scheduler all in one platform. In other words, we’re delivering on our promise to make their lives easier.”

AutoOps users not currently on Steer will now have full access to Steer’s CRM, including customer communication options such as automatic text and email service reminders, review collection, and maintenance alerts, all available at a low-cost bundled rate.

“AutoOps and Steer share a vision of creating best-in-class and easy-to-use tools to help automotive shop owners succeed,” said Steve Fafel, Co-Founder of AutoOps. “Together, we will help automotive businesses increase profits, save time, and give their own customers a consistent and seamless experience. There’s a lot to look forward to as we work together to create the best solutions for our users.”

