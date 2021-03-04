Standard Motor Products, Inc. named 2020 Supplier of the Year by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Standard Motor Products, Inc. was named the 2020 Supplier of the Year by O’Reilly Auto Parts, an award it also received in 2018.

Standard Motor Products was presented with the award during O’Reilly Auto Parts’ Annual Leadership Conference. The company’s best-in-class order fill rates, training initiatives during the ongoing pandemic, and category management were all referenced as reasons why the company received the recognition.

“In order to win this award companies need to do everything well. From sales support, supply chain excellence including distribution and manufacturing, new product introductions, best-in-class training, marketing support with rich content, all the way to providing the highest quality products, the entire Standard team played a role in this recognition,” said Eric Sills, chief executive officer and president of Standard Motor Products.

According to O’Reilly Auto Parts, the Supplier of the Year Award recognizes suppliers that have offered exceptional support across all areas of the parts distributor’s operation. Nominated suppliers have held themselves to high standards and have partnered with O’Reilly Auto Parts to ensure programs are completed, executed, and successful.