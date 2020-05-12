Spectra Premium wins cataloguing award at virtual event

Spectra Premium Industries received the Gold Content Excellence Award for Web Catalogue from the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) during the 2020 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Virtual Conference held May 4-6.

The Content Excellence Awards recognize the best examples of print and electronic cataloguing in the vehicle aftermarket, based on pre-defined criteria.

“It is always an honour for us to receive this award, which rewards the group efforts of our after-sales support teams, namely the parts information management, parts application management, web development and marketing teams,” says Martin Brazeau, vice president operations for Spectra Premium. “A good customer experience begins right when users need to quickly and effortlessly find the part that they are looking for. In the current context, web catalogs are more relevant than ever, and we are very pleased about this recognition of the quality of our data and the ease-of-use of our eCatalogue on mobile devices as much as on desktops.”

Spectra Premium has been regularly rewarded by the ACPN – or by its previous iteration, the National Catalogue Managers Association (NCMA) – for catalogue content and mobile application excellence, including last year’s 2019 Gold Content Excellence Award for Web Catalogue.

www.spectrapremium.com