SEMA poll reveals widespread optimism in specialty market

The specialty automotive industry remains largely open for business despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and executives are optimistic about a timely return to normalcy, a new poll shows.

Between April 1-7, the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) asked 2,000 industry insiders their view of the current market conditions, and found an bedrock of reliance and optimism.

About two-thirds of the industry continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of the industry’s employees continue to work from a company site, and 87% of those surveyed indicate they have been impacted in the short-term but say they “will get through it.”

“The results of this survey show the resiliency of the specialty automotive industry and how it continues to push forward, working to move past the COVID-19 disruption,” said SEMA president and CEO Chris Kersting. “We are using this feedback to further develop resources to help member businesses through this time of economic interruption.”

The poll was intended to identify areas where the aftermarket industry needs additional support as the economy moves towards recovery. The strength of the industry is proven by the nearly 2,000 companies that have already signed up to exhibit at this year’s SEMA Show, to be held in Las Vegas in November.

“The aftermarket industry and our members remain positive, and are looking forward to opening back up in the months ahead and participating in a SEMA Show that will play a key role in launching a successful 2021,” said Kersting. “Now more than ever our priority for SEMA is clear: assuring the health, safety, and business continuity for our members, partners, employees, and the overall industry community.”

To further assist businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic, SEMA has created a dedicated webpage.

www.sema.org/coronavirus