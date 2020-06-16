Schrader has new web address

Schrader TPMS Solutions can now be found on the web at SchraderTPMS.com.

The company said the new website address will make it easier for customers to find them online.

“The new URL represents our TPMS expertise and focus much better and makes it easier to find us online,” says Mariam Lochoshvili, marketing communications manager, aftermarket EMEA. “In addition to the URL change we are actively monitoring our customer feedback and continuously updating website functionalities, making sure that the website is a concentrated and user-friendly platform for the global TPMS aftermarket.”

The new site also has updated functionalities and features.

