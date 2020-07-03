Auto Service World
News   July 3, 2020   by Allan Janssen

Schrader announces winners of shop stool giveaway

TPMS manufacturer Schrader has announced the winners of the company’s Schrader Academy Shop Stool Giveaway contest.

The giveaway allowed five random participants that scored above 80% on all five modules of Schrader’s TPMS e-Training Course the chance to win one of the five exclusive Schrader 175th anniversary shop stools.

Yanick Leduc, North American technical team leader said the initiative was a way to promote the company’s Schrader Academy TPMS e-Training platform.

Winners are:

Jose Burgos of Joe’s Tires

Mark Johnson of VIP Tires & Service

Bob Azadi of First Transit

Frankie Underwood of BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors

Jake Stuart, a technical college student

Leduc said Schrader Academy offers valuable free-of-charge resources such as training videos, FAQs, technical bulletins, and more.

Schrader’s TPMS e-Training is the latest addition to the Schrader Academy website and the market’s first TPMS e-Training Course. It consists of five free modules explaining the fundamentals of TPMS service. Each module approaches its topic using a variety of media, including informational texts, explanatory images, training videos, and interactive animations, followed by intuitive questions.

www.TPMSAcademy.com

 

