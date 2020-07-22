Remy Europe names new sales and marketing head

Fabio Cidral has been appointed as head of sales and marketing for Remy Europe.

The appointment was announced by Martin C. Klein, CEO of Remy/BPI Europe Group.

“We welcome Fabio to Remy Europe/BPI Europe Group and congratulate him on his new position leading our sales and marketing team,” said Klein. “Fabio will be responsible for implementing fresh dynamic growth strategies while increasing overall value to our customers. This includes the development and coordination of all marketing and sales activities, customer service and an overall revitalization of Remy/BPI Europe Group.”

“Our mission to remain innovative and relevant in meeting consumer demands in an ever-changing market is why we sought someone to help us achieve our goals, somebody with in-depth market knowledge and a proven expert in change. Fabio Cidral is that person,” Klein said. “Fabio has a track record of turning businesses around, combined with strong commercial acumen, strategic vision and a keen eye for meeting customer expectations that will create an engaging brand experience with maximum value for stakeholders. He has a solid international background working with multicultural and highly talented teams, an open mindset, and he places a strong emphasis on building lasting and trusting relationships with customers. He shares our vision to establish Remy/BPI Europe Group as the market leader in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.”

Cidral began his career working in finance and IT before transitioning to the automotive sector, where he has spent the past 20 years. In his previous position at FREMAX Brakes, he was responsible for sales, marketing, supply chain, logistics and operations functions. Cidral holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, internet and e-commerce, and an MBA in project management. He is currently in the process of earning a master’s degree in finance and control.

BPI Group Europe specializes in the production and refurbishment of premium automotive parts under the Remy brand name. Remy manufactures and remanufactures alternators and starters for premium automotive brands all over the world, and also offers a broad range of brake parts and steering products.