Recochem adds Prestone to its brands

Recochem has acquired the auto care business of KIK Consumer Products, which includes the Prestone brand.

KIK is a manufacturer of pool, household and auto care consumer products. Holt is one of its U.K. brands. The company developed, manufactured and marketed antifreeze/coolant and other essential automotive fluids and car appearance products in North America and other international markets.

Recochem is based in Montreal, founded in 1951. The deal and allows the company to create “a global automotive solutions group with significant economies of scale and opportunities to bring new automotive solutions and products to customers across all its key markets,” the announcement said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In November 2023, Recochem was acquired by private equity firm CapVest Partners.

KIK said the timing was right to make the sale as it decided to invest further in its household and pool care businesses.

“Recochem, Prestone and Holts are highly complementary businesses, and the combined platform will offer customers a wide range of products across multiple categories that are experiencing consistent long-term growth,” said Shawn Davies, Recochem’s CEO. “Today’s transaction will provide the enlarged business and individual business units with significant opportunities to expand, develop and broaden our relationships with our key partners.”