Race Car Transport Services USA – Process, Cost & Best Practices

Believe it or not, the average race car can cost a staggering $12 million to $15 million. With such significant investments at stake, the importance of reliable and specialized race car transport services USA cannot be overstated.

3 Reasons to Always Hire a Specialized Motoring Events Car Transport Service

You can’t afford to take risks when shipping your race car to motoring events. Besides having millions of dollars worth of cargo insurance, there are some more reasons why you need a specialized car shipping service for your race car shipping needs.

Precision Handling

Specialized shipping services have the experience and equipment to secure your automobile correctly, protecting its sensitive parts during the journey.

Specialized Transport Service Standard Auto Shipping Specialized equipment for delicate parts Generic methods, less protection Experienced technicians for high-performance vehicles Drivers without specialized race car knowledge Customized solutions for specific race cars One-size-fits-all approach

Custom-Fitted Rigs

Reputable motoring events car transport services utilize custom-fitted rigs and trailers to securely hold your auto in place, preventing any unwanted shifting or damage during transit.

Reinforced suspension systems to absorb road impacts

Adjustable tie-down points for a personalized fit

Specialized loading and unloading procedures tailored to your race car’s specifications

Time-Critical Delivery

Specialized race car shipping services have a fleet of dedicated shipping vehicles, and experienced drivers are equipped to handle last-minute schedule changes and unforeseen delays, keeping your race preparations on track.

How Auto Transport Service for Race Cars is Done?

The process of using an auto transport service for race cars typically involves the following key steps:

Step Description Preparation Disassembly of delicate parts when you transport your race car such as spoilers, mirrors, or other accessories offer better protection Loading Careful placement of the onto an enclosed race car shipping trailer Securing Use of tie-down straps and ratchet binders to ensure stability during shipping Communication Constant updates on the vehicle’s location and delivery schedule during shipping Unloading Expedited delivery to the race track or garage

Cost of Race Car Transport Services

For short-distance moves under 300 miles, the typical rate for race car transport services ranges from $2.5 to $3 per mile.

For longer hauls between 500 and 999 miles, the cost drops to $1.5 to $2 per mile. For cross-country trips of 1,000 miles or more, the rate further decreases to around $1.2 per mile.

Distance Cost per Mile Under 300 miles $2.5 – $3 500 – 999 miles $1.5 – $2 1,000+ miles $1.2

5 Considerations When Hiring Services For Race Car Transportation

When selecting a race car transportation provider, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate several key factors given in this race car transport guide:

● Review Experience: Look for a company with a proven track record of successfully transporting race cars to their destinations without incident. Ask for references and talk to those customers to confirm.

● Check Ratings: Check their website, online reviews, and testimonials from past race car transport clients. Look at BBB profile to gauge their expertise and ability to solve complaints.

● Inquire About Equipment: Inquire about the specific equipment they use for secure hauling, such as enclosed auto transport trailers, air-ride suspension, and tie-down systems.

● Driver Training: Ask how their drivers are trained to adapt to last-minute changes or tight deadlines. Understand their procedures for rerouting, expediting deliveries, and maintaining communication with you throughout the process.

● License & Coverage: Review the provider’s U.S.D.O.T license. Also check their insurance policy and the extent of coverage for high-value race cars.

Always Ship a Race Car With a Specialized Race and Show Car Transporter:

Whether you’re getting domestic or international car transport, never compromise on two things: hiring a specialized company to transport race car and getting enclosed transport every single time.

You’ll secure your hefty investment and have peace of mind every time you transport a race car.