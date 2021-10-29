Quebec regulator to look at connected, autonomous vehicles

The oversight body for Quebec’s financial sector wants to better familiarize itself with connected and autonomous vehicles.

The Autorité des marchés financiers, responsible for the regulation of the financial industry in Quebec, released an issues paper recently, saying that the impact of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) on consumers and insurers will be significant and it wants to extend what it knows about the forthcoming technology.

“The arrival of CAVs on our roads serves as a reminder that the development of technological innovations extends into all fields of human activity, with repercussions that are providing much food for thought, particularly on accident liability,” Louis Morisset, AMF president and CEO, said in a press release. “The diversity of the questions raised shows that CAVs are a concern not only for regulators but also for many stakeholders in our society, from the [property and casualty] insurance sector and auto industry to consumer associations.”

The news release went on to say that the paper’s goal is to generate discussion and explore ideas and potential solutions for rethinking the future of mobility and smoothing the way for the development, testing and operation of CAVs.