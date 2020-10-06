Quaker State GF-6 compliant motor oils now available

Quaker State has announced that a number of motor oils within its product portfolio now meet the new ILSAC GF-6 specifications. ILSAC GF-6 is the name of the next-generation of standards set by the International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC) for passenger car motor oils designed to meet the demands of modern engine technology, including turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines.

Shell Lubricants products have made the transition to the new standards, and Quaker State ILSAC GF-6 compliant motor oils have been available as of Oct. 1, 2020.

Quaker State completed the ILSAC GF-6 testing protocol, outlined by eight different engine tests. Test results determined whether a motor oil meets one of the standard’s two sub-categories, ILSAC GF-6A (which is backward-compatible to ILSAC GF-5 oils) and ILSAC GF-6B (specifically for SAE 0W-16).

The following Quaker State brand motor oils meet the new ILSAC GF-6A standard:

Quaker State Full Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE-0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

Quaker State High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

Quaker State Synthetic Blend Motor Oils: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20 and SAE 5W-30. (Only available in Ecobox and bulk)

Quaker State High Mileage Motor Oils: SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

Quaker State Motor Oils: SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

These now feature the new ILSAC GF-6 starburst.

As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have updated engine hardware to meet the increased fuel economy and compliance with emission regulations, a need arose for a new ILSAC standard.

To increase fuel economy, many OEMs have incorporated the turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines, some of which are susceptible to the low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) phenomenon. Motor oils can be reformulated to help minimize LSPI events, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) made the decision in 2017 to introduce a supplemental service category (API SN PLUS) to address this need while the ILSAC GF-6 standard was in development. The ILSAC GF-6 standard required new engine tests designed to prevent LSPI, reduce timing chain wear and measure fuel economy enhancements.

ILSAC has always tried to make its standards “evergreen,” which means they are backward-compatible. Thus, when a new standard is activated, the previous standard becomes obsolete because the latest standard meets the needs of both new and prior engine technologies.

API developed new marks for each sub-category: ILSAC GF-6A oils are backward-compatible with ILSAC GF-5 and older standards and for viscosities as low as SAE 0W-20. Motor oils that meet ILSAC GF-6A will display a starburst logo for licensing. ILSAC GF-6B oils are backward-compatible ONLY with SAE 0W-16 motor oils, which are expected to become more prevalent in the future. The SAE 0W-16 viscosity grade is not intended for use in most older engines, as they are not equipped to operate with a lubricant at such a low viscosity. Motor oils that meet ILSAC GF-6B will display a shield logo for licensing. These distinctions are clearly displayed on the labels for relevant Quaker State motor oils.

Eight different engine tests are required for ILSAC GF-6 licensing and to demonstrate improvements in motor oil capabilities. The eight engine tests are:

Sequence IIIH – Oxidation and Deposits

Sequence IVB – Valve Train Wear

Sequence V – Sludge and Varnish

Sequence VIE – Fuel Economy

Sequence VIF – 0W-16 Fuel Economy

Sequence VIII – Corrosion (not required for GF-6B)

Sequence IX – LSPI

Sequence X – Timing Chain Wear

Additional information on ILSAC GF-6 can be found at www.quakerstate.ca