Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI), has released the new LED3200T worklight series. They describe it as a bright new star in SSI’s worklight product offering.

This small LED worklight, at just 7.09” long, 2.18” high and 1.50” deep, can fit into a lot of tight places. Most impressive, however, is the total 3200 lumens output by the 18 LEDs it contains. Furthermore, the LED’s have an impressive life of more than 150,000 working hours. The light comes in both spot and flood spread patterns to serve a variety of applications. With its IP68 and IP69K certifications, the light is not only sealed against dust but it can also withstand high temperature, high pressure spray.

www.superiorsignals.com