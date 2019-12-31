Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers a new VDO Electric Water Pump for popular Mercedes Benz models. The new Pump (VDO P/N A2C3997390080) is the genuine Continental OEM part and a direct replacement for the original Mercedes Benz Part No. A000 500 23 00, ensuring a simple and worry-free installation.

The VDO Electric Water Pump is identical in fit, form, and function to the OE part, so fit, installation, and performance are hassle-free. The pump comes directly from the manufacturer, Continental.

Continental offers wide coverage for Mercedes Benz models including: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017-19, AMG GT C 2018-19, AMG GT R 2018-19, AMG GT S 2016-19, C350e 2016-18, C63 AMG 2017-19, C63 AMG S 2015-19, E53 AMG 2019, E63 AMG S 2018-19, G550 2016-18, GLC350e 2018-19, GLC63 AMG 2018-19, GLC63 AMG S 2018-19, GLE63 AMG S 2016-17, GLS63 AMG 2017, Maybach S550 2017, Maybach S560 2018-19, Maybach S600 2016-17, Maybach S650 2018-19, S450 2018-19, S550 2017, S550e 2015-17, S560 2018-19, S600 2017, S63 AMG 2017, S65 AMG 2015-17.

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.usa.vdo.com