CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Valve Cover Kits for popular BMW N20, N52, N54, and N55 engines. The original BMW valve covers and related parts are made of plastic and tend to warp and crack under extreme temperatures, especially in turbocharged engine applications. CRP Automotive product managers have selected high-quality replacement parts that have been tested by a third-party testing lab to meet CRP’s highest standards and deliver the durability and reliability that BMW customers want.

Rein Automotive Valve Cover Kits allow technicians to place one order and receive all of the necessary parts for a complete valve cover replacement. The Rein Valve Cover Kit contains all required gaskets and hardware pre-installed for a simplified installation. The kit also comes with a new breather hose, and an oil cap. As needed, some kits include an eccentric shaft sensor which typically has a high failure level and should not be reused as validated by CRP’s professional repair technician Innovation Council.

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites,

www.reinautomotive.com