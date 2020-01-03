Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has introduced a new VDO REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS Sensor to the REDI-Sensor line that substantially expands total coverage to over 120 million VIO. Coverage includes Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, GMC, Hyundai, Jeep, Nissan, RAM, and Subaru applications model year 2014 and newer. With the new SE10005 added to the REDI-Sensor line, shops will be able to replace over 280 OE sensors.

Designed to follow OE vehicle relearn procedures, the REDI-Sensor SE10005 is compatible with all major scan tools and is ready to install right out of the box, with no need for programming or cloning.

The VDO REDI-Sensor SE10005 TPMS Sensor will be available for sale during Q1 of 2020.

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.redi-sensor.com