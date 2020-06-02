Toyota Brakes

NRS Brakes has announced the availability of its premium, galvanized brakes pads for the 2020 Toyota Supra.

Like all NRS Brakes the 2020 NRS Brakes Supra kit includes best-in-class friction, advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, patented SHARKMetal mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates.

NRS Brake’s award winning technology is recognized around the world for its safety, performance and durability. Unlike competing brake pads that are painted and bonded, NRS Brakes’ galvanized brake pads will never separate due to rust, corrosion or bond failure.

Our long lasting brake pads provide superior performance, true down-to-metal longevity, and lower total cost of ownership. All NRS Brakes are manufactured, tested and verified in Toronto, Canada in one of the world’s most advanced brake testing facilities.

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads for the 2020 Toyota Supra are just one of over 60 new parts for 2020 makes and models that NRS Brakes is launching.

www.nrsbrakes.com