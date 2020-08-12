Automatic tire recommendations now available from Hunter and Dealer Tire

Hunter Engineering and Dealer Tire LLC have partnered to bring dealerships an easier and faster way to increase tire revenue through Hunter’s autonomous inspection system.

Dealer Tire customers with Hunter’s unmanned inspection systems, Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge, can generate automatic tire recommendations for motorists.

A vehicle simply drives through Hunter’s unmanned inspection system. In seconds, the advisor is able to present tire recommendations to the customer, making the process seamless and convenient for everyone.

The new, automated tire recommendation requires Hunter’s latest WinAlign 16.2 software which measures rim diameter. All Hunter Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge inspections systems are fully capable of running this newest software version.

Dealer Tire was founded in 1999 by the then-owners of the former Mueller Tire & Brake, a Cleveland-based retail chain founded in 1918. It manages the replacement tire and parts programs for more than 20 automotive OEMs in the United States and China, serving more than 8,000 auto dealerships from nearly 40 distribution centers across the U.S.

Hunter Engineering Company is the global leader in alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment. Hunter equipment is approved and used by vehicle manufacturers, automobile and truck dealers, tire dealers and service facilities around the world.

www.hunter.com