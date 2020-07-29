Tailgate support

StrongArm is introducing an innovative addition to their family of lift supports. New StrongArm ProGlide Tailgate Assist is engineered for safe and convenient tailgate operation ProGlide is a special damping strut that replaces the need for manual tailgate lowering. The result is the extended life of tailgate cables and hardware. Only one ProGlide Tailgate Assist is needed (for the driver’s side of the gate) and the no drill installation is fast and easy in 15 minutes or less.

New StrongArm ProGlide Tailgate Assist is the upgrade aftermarket accessory for older model pickup trucks and replacement for late model trucks. With 10 SKUs in the product line, it covers 31.5 million domestic and import vehicles in operation. And, ProGlide installs in 15 minutes or less with no drilling required

“StrongArm ProGlide Tailgate Assist is safer and more convenient for the truck owner, protects tailgate hardware, and only 15 minutes to install,” said Kevin O’Dowd, SVP of global marketing, Trico Group. “It’s the kind of product that truck drivers have to have.”

StongArm ProGlide comes with a one-year limited warranty and is engineered in the United States to OE quality standards for performance and durability. In addition, ProGlide passes extensive quality checks and testing to earn its IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 certification.

strongarmliftsupports.com

www.trico-group.com