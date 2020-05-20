A new Dorman OE FIX suspension air compressor improves on the original design with upgraded seals to prevent moisture intrusion, an aluminum piston in place of plastic, and upgraded internal windings with greater thermal capacity.

Upgraded replacement – this air compressor includes upgraded seals to prevent moisture intrusion and an aluminum internal piston in place of the original plastic piston

Enhanced technology – features advanced thermal protection software to prevent future burn out for greater durability

Complete repair – brackets, dryer, air filter boxes, sealed sound isolation shielding, wiring harness and connectors included

Quality tested – this part has undergone vehicle try-on, corrosion and material testing to ensure a quality fit and long service life

www.dormanproducts.com