Subaru brakes

​NRS Brakes​ has expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads for the Subaru Forester.

The line features advanced ​ noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction, and fully galvanized steel backing plates. NRS Brakes describes its pads as the most affordable option based on the total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle. The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, meaning NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads.

The company says its brake pads deliver the quality, safety and performance that Subaru Forester drivers have come to expect and demand.

www.nrsbrakes.com/