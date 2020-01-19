BBB Industries has released 386 new SKUs to its line of remanufactured products and 72 SKUs of 100% new steering components.

The 386 SKUs offer additions to the rotating electrical, power steering, brake caliper and turbocharger product categories. The 72 “100% New” steering numbers cover steering gears, pumps, rack and pinions, and reservoirs.

Both additions cover more than 55 million vehicles in operation (VIO).

“We are always conducting research and developing new applications to provide our customers with a comprehensive selection,” said John Boyer, BBB’s executive vice president of marketing and product management. “The continuous addition of new numbers is proof of our commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.”

BBB Industries remanufactures of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products, and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

