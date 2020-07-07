BBB Industries, LLC (BBB) has introduced new product packaging for Remy high performance starters and alternators.

The new packaging is more visible and bolder, and it includes a reinforced structural design to secure the product from breaking through after multiple handlings. Additionally, the packaging includes a new finger-hole on the lid to allow for easier removal from the shelf.

“To differentiate Remy in the market, we needed to evolve our marketing approach, starting with the Remy branding and packaging,” said Gerard Yanuzzi, BBB’s product marketing manager for rotating electric. “We made the decision to not follow the crowd. We went back to the brand’s heritage and chose a different direction. The Remy logo commands a bigger, bolder and more iconic presence, and the packaging messaging reinforces the quality of the product found within the box.”

www.bbbind.com