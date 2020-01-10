Spray Grease

Lucas Oil Red “N” Tacky Grease, now available in an easy-to-grip aerosol spray can, provides a high-quality grease for automotive, agricultural, and industrial uses. Red “N” Tacky Grease has a host of possible applications and is specially formulated to withstand extreme conditions. Smooth and tacky, this red grease is fortified with rust and oxidation inhibitors that complement its water resistance, washout properties, excellent mechanical stability and long storage life.

“The Lucas Oil Red ‘N’ Tacky Grease was developed with some very harsh and extreme conditions in mind,” said Greg Hewgill, Technical Director, Lucas Oil Products. “Its unique formula enables it to continue providing protection and lubrication throughout a wide range of temperatures, resist rust and corrosion, and has received the highest rating (GB-LC) given for chassis and wheel bearing grease by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI).”

Able to resist extreme pressure, Lucas Red “N” Tacky Grease is formulated with a precise amount of additives that give it a Timken OK Load that exceeds many competitors’ products, ensuring its ability to withstand heavy loads for extended periods of time.

